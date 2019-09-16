Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Sold by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the period. Global Blood Therapeutics comprises 2.4% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,272.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $150,305.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $48,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GBT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,058. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a current ratio of 16.79.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

