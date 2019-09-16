Genex Power (ASX:GNX) Trading 6.1% Higher

Genex Power Ltd (ASX:GNX)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.26 ($0.18) and last traded at A$0.26 ($0.18), 721,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.25 ($0.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,291.00, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $81.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.25.

Genex Power Company Profile (ASX:GNX)

Genex Power Limited engages in the generation and storage of renewable energy in Australia. It generates power through hydro and solar projects. The company was formerly known as Allied Resources Limited and changed its name to Genex Power Limited in August 2013. Genex Power Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Genex Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genex Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.