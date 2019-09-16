General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Gap Down to $38.86

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.75, but opened at $38.86. General Motors shares last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 15,377,920 shares traded.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Nomura set a $38.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $668,853.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,944 shares of company stock worth $14,996,038. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,427,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,095,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,659 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 382.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,146 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in General Motors by 321.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,302,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,200 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in General Motors by 319.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,461,357 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,687 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

