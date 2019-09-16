General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce sales of $4.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.04 billion and the highest is $4.13 billion. General Mills also posted sales of $4.09 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 18th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $17.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $17.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.14 billion to $17.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,185,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 308,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,866. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. General Mills has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

