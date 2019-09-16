Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Shares Up 30.8%

Gene Biotherapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:CRXM) shot up 30.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.17, 15,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 22,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRXM)

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of Generx, an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Gene Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gene Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.