GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Given a $57.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GDS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GDS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GDS to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,293. GDS has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -83.08 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.38 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in GDS by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in GDS by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

