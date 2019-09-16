Garlicoin (GRLC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $68.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Garlicoin has a market cap of $39,614.00 and approximately $68.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Nanex and CoinFalcon.

Garlicoin Profile

Get Garlicoin alerts:

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 45,148,025 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Nanex, Trade Satoshi and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.