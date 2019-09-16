Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Kevin Rountree Purchases 95 Shares

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) insider Kevin Rountree acquired 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,671 ($61.03) per share, with a total value of £4,437.45 ($5,798.31).

Kevin Rountree also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Kevin Rountree acquired 577 shares of Games Workshop Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,778 ($62.43) per share, with a total value of £27,569.06 ($36,023.86).

Shares of GAW stock traded down GBX 124 ($1.62) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 4,562 ($59.61). The stock had a trading volume of 57,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 22.72. Games Workshop Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,760 ($36.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,160 ($67.42). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,536.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,138.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Games Workshop Group in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

