Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd (NYSE:GCV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.30

Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (NYSE:GCV)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and traded as high as $5.32. Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 300 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19.

Get Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCV. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 17.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 41,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 90,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 174.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.