FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Up 6.4% in August

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,300 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 357,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FutureFuel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.70 target price on shares of FutureFuel in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE FF traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $12.05. 10,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,206. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a market cap of $531.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 2.02.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.86 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 5.18%.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

