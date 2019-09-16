FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 82,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

NASDAQ:FRPH traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.01. 484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.75. FRP has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.51 and a beta of 0.71.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRPH shares. BidaskClub upgraded FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, insider John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Milton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $99,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,951.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FRP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in FRP by 59,200.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in FRP by 487.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FRP during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FRP by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

