Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $961.40

Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $961.40 and traded as high as $1,056.00. Frontier Developments shares last traded at $1,028.00, with a volume of 46,717 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, September 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,448.60 ($18.93).

The stock has a market capitalization of $398.26 million and a P/E ratio of 23.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 966.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 996.64.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

