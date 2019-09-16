Friendz Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $53,874.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Mercatox, DragonEX and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Friendz

Friendz’s launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,135,946,642 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,925,143 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DragonEX, Mercatox, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

