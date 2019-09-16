Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Stake Trimmed by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. lowered its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Franco Nevada makes up 2.2% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Franco Nevada by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Franco Nevada by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Franco Nevada by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franco Nevada by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Franco Nevada by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

FNV traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $90.92. The company had a trading volume of 530,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,368. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.54. Franco Nevada Corp has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.03.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.439 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. GMP Securities cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Franco Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Franco Nevada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.54 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.65.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.