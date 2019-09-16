FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) Trading Up 5.9%

FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB)’s stock price was up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $8.42, approximately 112,319 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 43,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

In related news, Director Louis A. Denaples, Jr. purchased 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $33,558.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 1,205.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 824,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 61,499 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,823,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 440.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 49,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp Inc , formerly First National Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for First National Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and operating the Bank, which provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.