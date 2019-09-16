FLIP Trading Down 28.1% Over Last Week (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP token can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. FLIP has a market cap of $539,473.00 and $1,351.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00198984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.85 or 0.01193967 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00088217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015250 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

