First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) were up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.10 and last traded at $36.10, approximately 3 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 29.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 26.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 676.8% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 65,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter.

