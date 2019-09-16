First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Trading 0.3% Higher

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.78 and last traded at $74.78, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

