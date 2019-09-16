First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.57 and last traded at $34.57, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $338,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 47.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 35.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 62.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period.

