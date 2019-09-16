First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FFWM. BidaskClub raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get First Foundation alerts:

FFWM stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 146,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $676.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $16.89.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $51.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 2.4% in the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 248,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 114,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 9.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,355,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after buying an additional 321,622 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.