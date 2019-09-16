Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,677 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.08% of Finisar worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNSR. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Finisar by 1.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Finisar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 35,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Finisar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ grew its position in Finisar by 10.0% during the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Finisar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 182,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FNSR traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,666. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Finisar Co. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Finisar had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $310.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Finisar Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 target price on shares of Finisar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Finisar from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Finisar in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Finisar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

Finisar Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

