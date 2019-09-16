Financial Comparison: QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) vs. Auburn National Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:AUBN)

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) and Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and Auburn National Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 23.43% 11.23% 1.01% Auburn National Bancorporation 27.30% 10.26% 1.12%

12.3% of QNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of QNB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for QNB and Auburn National Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QNB and Auburn National Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $48.09 million 2.65 $11.34 million N/A N/A Auburn National Bancorporation $32.57 million 4.48 $8.83 million N/A N/A

QNB has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Volatility & Risk

QNB has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

QNB beats Auburn National Bancorporation on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as a bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; letters of credit, credit cards, and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and Internet-and mobile-banking, electronic bill payment, and remote deposit capture services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 11 branches in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic services; and safe deposit boxes. It operates through its main office; eight full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Notasulga, and Valley, Alabama; and a commercial loan production office in Phenix City, Alabama. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

