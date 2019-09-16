Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 326.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,164 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FCAU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.81. 57,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,252. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.72.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCAU shares. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oddo Securities upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.18 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

