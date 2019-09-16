FGL (NYSE:FG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FGL (NYSE:FG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FGL Holdings operates as a holding company. It offers fixed annuities and life insurance products, as well as provides reinsurance solutions, through its subsidiaries. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FGL from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE FG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.03. 498,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,893. FGL has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.01.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). FGL had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. FGL’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FGL will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher O. Blunt purchased 110,000 shares of FGL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $807,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 197,474 shares of FGL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,431,686.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,443,844 shares of company stock worth $11,119,262. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of FGL by 723.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of FGL by 92.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 364,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 174,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGL during the second quarter worth $17,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FGL by 53.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 53,881 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FGL by 3,076.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,673,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

