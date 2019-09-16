Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,712 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ossiam bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $115.09 and a 1-year high of $139.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.28.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

