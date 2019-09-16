Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.60

Shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCMKTS:FMCC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as low as $3.45. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 5,667,065 shares traded.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

