Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $14.16, approximately 5,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 140,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

FARM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Farmer Bros from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Farmer Bros from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Farmer Bros from $21.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farmer Bros has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $202.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.37). Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $142.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros Co will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc bought 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $37,975.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 108,368 shares of company stock worth $1,825,570. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Farmer Bros by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Farmer Bros by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 929,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Farmer Bros by 415.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Farmer Bros during the first quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Farmer Bros by 10.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 40,869 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

