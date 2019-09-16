Family Zone Cyber Safety (ASX:FZO) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Family Zone Cyber Safety Ltd (ASX:FZO)’s stock price was down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.17 ($0.12) and last traded at A$0.18 ($0.12), approximately 318,504 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.19 ($0.13).

The firm has a market cap of $35.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.18.

In other news, insider Tim Levy 3,878,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th.

Family Zone Cyber Safety Limited develops cyber safety products and services in Australia and the United Kingdom. It offers Family Zone Platform, a cloud-based parental control platform; Family Zone Box to protect connected devices at home; and Family Zone App, which provides cyber safety protection outside the home.

