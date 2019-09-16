Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 48,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.7% during the second quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,150,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,036,000 after purchasing an additional 208,571 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,356,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,582,000 after purchasing an additional 245,526 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

XOM traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $73.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,693,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,750,538. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.97. The company has a market cap of $304.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

