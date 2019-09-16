Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Short Interest Up 7.1% in August

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,101,400 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 14,104,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 price target on Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $412,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Morrissey sold 35,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $709,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,522 shares of company stock worth $7,640,875 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 46.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,852,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,444 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,454,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Exelixis by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,773 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,309,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,912,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXEL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.18. 31,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 70.52%. The firm had revenue of $240.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

