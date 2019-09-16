Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Trading Down 2.5%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $157.05 and last traded at $157.05, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.35.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXSR)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, unsecured personal loans, personal lines of credit, and home equity loans; and community rebuild loan programs.

