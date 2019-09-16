EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Spyglass Capital Management LLC

Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares during the period. EXACT Sciences comprises 2.7% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of EXACT Sciences worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,226. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.03 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.88.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $199.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $383,138.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at $861,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $1,039,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,116 shares of company stock worth $1,628,440. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen raised their target price on EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

