Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evofem Biosciences Inc. develops and anticipates commercializing products which support and promote women as the primary healthcare consumer. The company is identifying and developing new and novel products which specifically address unmet needs in the areas of sexual and reproductive health, the prevention of acquisition of sexually transmitted infections and products which address or promote general health and wellbeing. Evofem Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Neothetics Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO CA. “

EVFM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on Evofem Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of EVFM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,016. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $254.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

