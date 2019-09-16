Everex Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Everex has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Everex token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00003882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Huobi and OKEx. Everex has a total market cap of $9.04 million and $990,443.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00198047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.01184428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00089729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015249 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021160 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex launched on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, IDEX, Tidex, HitBTC, Huobi, OKEx, Mercatox and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

