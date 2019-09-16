ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.08

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and traded as low as $14.13. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.2257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.9%.

