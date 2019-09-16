ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:UCI) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:UCI) shot up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.52, 380 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.