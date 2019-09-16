ETHLend (LEND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $158,164.00

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. ETHLend has a total market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $158,164.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHLend token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network and OKEx. During the last week, ETHLend has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ETHLend alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00198121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.46 or 0.01191014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00088443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021148 BTC.

ETHLend Token Profile

ETHLend’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ETHLend is ethlend.io . ETHLend’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHLend

ETHLend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC, ABCC, Bibox, BiteBTC, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.