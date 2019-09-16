Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce ($2.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.53). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.86) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.90) to ($3.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 9720.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.71) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESPR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.55.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 2,500 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $88,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 76,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,528.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,702,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,652,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,397,123.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 147,500 shares of company stock worth $5,521,825. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 437,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,566,000 after purchasing an additional 52,467 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,280,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 637,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,607,000 after purchasing an additional 75,165 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 390,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 163,800 shares during the period.

ESPR traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.40. 419,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,451. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.26.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

