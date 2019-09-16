ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Short Interest Update

ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,400 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 258,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.
In other ePlus news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,116.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ePlus stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.93. The stock had a trading volume of 122,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,809. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $102.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.07 and its 200 day moving average is $81.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.15 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ePlus will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.
About ePlus
ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.
