ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Short Interest Update

ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,400 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 258,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In other ePlus news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,116.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ePlus by 33.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ePlus by 357.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ePlus by 167.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in ePlus by 7.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ePlus in the first quarter worth $202,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ePlus stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.93. The stock had a trading volume of 122,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,809. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $102.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.07 and its 200 day moving average is $81.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.15 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ePlus will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

