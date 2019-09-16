EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) will report $4.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.86 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $17.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.02 billion to $18.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.83 billion to $20.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. TheStreet downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.09.

EOG stock traded up $6.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.64. 11,613,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.46. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $133.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

