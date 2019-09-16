Entertainment One (LON:ETO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $443.47

Entertainment One Ltd (LON:ETO)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $443.47 and traded as low as $569.00. Entertainment One shares last traded at $571.00, with a volume of 2,279,918 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETO shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 573 ($7.49) price objective on shares of Entertainment One in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered Entertainment One to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 572 ($7.47) in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Entertainment One from GBX 655 ($8.56) to GBX 649 ($8.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Entertainment One to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entertainment One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 567.33 ($7.41).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 228.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 478.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 443.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.41.

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

