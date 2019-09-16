Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Samson Capital Management LLC

Samson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 53,601 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 23.5% of Samson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Samson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,942,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,320,000 after acquiring an additional 884,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $493,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,200,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,023 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,005,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,805,000 after purchasing an additional 144,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.9% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,911,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,050,000 after purchasing an additional 189,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 412,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

