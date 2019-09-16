Ensign Energy Services Inc (ESI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.

TSE ESI opened at C$3.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.22. The firm has a market cap of $591.64 million and a PE ratio of 8.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.75. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$2.67 and a 52 week high of C$6.61.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$377.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$421.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.30.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

