EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of EnerSys worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 21.7% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 87.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ENS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.09. 4,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,454. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $89.83.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $780.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.86 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

ENS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer set a $78.00 target price on EnerSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.15.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

