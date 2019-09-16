Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading 8.2% Higher

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s stock price traded up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.20, 7,318,351 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 4,925,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $699.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.60 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. Endo International’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endo International PLC will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 444.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 42,087 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

