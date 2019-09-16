Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading 8.2% Higher

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s stock price traded up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.20, 7,318,351 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 4,925,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 444.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 42,087 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
