Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

ENB traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.37. 210,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $38.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.74.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.559 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.80%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

