Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Update

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 856,800 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 807,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Employers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Employers in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the second quarter worth about $18,414,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Employers by 337.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 167,211 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 43.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 416,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 125,173 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Employers in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,327,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 24.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.44. 3,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,948. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.75. Employers has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.21.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.19 million. Employers had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Employers will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

