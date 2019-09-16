Emphy (EPY) Price Hits $0.0213 on Exchanges

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded up 101.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Emphy has a market capitalization of $168,460.00 and approximately $1,285.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Emphy has traded up 84.3% against the dollar. One Emphy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00708040 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010518 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017821 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Emphy Token Profile

EPY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emphy’s official website is emphy.io

Emphy Token Trading

Emphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

