Emera (TSE:EMA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.49

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.49 and traded as high as $56.68. Emera shares last traded at $56.15, with a volume of 229,456 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMA. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.09.

The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion and a PE ratio of 17.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emera Inc will post 2.8599997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

