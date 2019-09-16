Elrond Achieves Market Cap of $10.36 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Elrond token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Binance DEX, Binance and Bilaxy. Elrond has a market cap of $10.36 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00198342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.52 or 0.01184156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00089947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015284 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021160 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,165,416,547 tokens. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Bilaxy, Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

